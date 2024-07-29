Don't Be Afraid To Add Fresh Herbs To Your Skillet Cornbread

Baking your cornbread in a cast iron skillet is already a step up from the baking pan, instilling a decadently crunchy, almost fried undercrust to contrast a fluffy tender crumb. A skillet also gives you the opportunity to infuse your cornbread with even more flavor by heating it with butter and seasonings before pouring the batter in. Kernel corn, jalapenos, and green onions are common ingredients to elevate skillet cornbread, but fresh herbs are the sophisticated upgrade you need to try.

Fresh herbs require little preparation, and they effortlessly add a unique, herbal, aromatic contrast to the sweet and savory flavors in cornbread. They also provide a nice pop of color to the otherwise monochrome cornbread crumb. While there are various ways to add fresh herbs to cornbread batter, Tasting Table recipe developer and pastry chef Katie Rosenhouse demonstrates the most creative and delicious technique in her recipe for honey sage skillet cornbread.

Rosenhouse uses whole fresh sage leaves to season and decorate skillet cornbread by pressing the leaves onto the buttered surface of the cast iron skillet before pouring the batter over top. Softened butter acts as the glue that keeps the sage leaves from moving with the addition of batter. That layer of butter will create a crispy golden brown crust studded with a spiral of forest-green sage leaves. After letting the cornbread cool, you can flip the skillet over onto a serving plate so your guests can see this culinary work of art before they taste it.