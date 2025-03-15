Here's The Hands-Down Best Frozen Seafood To Pick Up At Costco

Costco has one of the best freezer sections in the supermarket game. With entire meals, a huge selection of veggies and fruits, breakfast items, desserts, doughs, and nearly every kind of protein you can imagine, you'll have a hard time leaving this aisle empty handed. The frozen seafood selection at Costco is also quite substantial, and there's lots of great options to choose from. If you're someone who doesn't live in an area with access to freshly caught fish, you probably rely on frozen to get the best tasting and "freshest" seafood possible. We ranked seven Costco frozen seafood staples and found the Japanese Hokkaido scallops by the East Coast Seafood brand to be the best of the best.

We didn't come across any frozen seafood in these rankings that were so bad or not worth purchasing. But the Japanese Hokkaido scallops reigned supreme because of their unbelievable texture, flavor, high protein content, and reasonable price. The scallops were also very easy to prepare and came together in just under 10 minutes, not including the thawing process. The instructions even include a suggestion to cook in butter and garlic, which our reviewer found to yield delicious results. Overall, we can recommend any of the seven Costco frozen seafoods our reviewer ranked, but if you could only choose one, the scallops are a shoo-in.