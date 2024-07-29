The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Cooking Frozen Scallops

As with many dishes, and seafood in particular, it's always better to cook with fresh scallops. However, unless you live right by the ocean and have a boat or access to one, it's not always that easy to source them when you want them, much less at an affordable price. Luckily, it's perfectly okay to buy frozen scallops, at least when they've been frozen or flash frozen just after harvesting, at peak freshness, and come from a reputable source.

You do need to store and thaw your frozen scallops properly, but there is one more mistake to avoid when you're cooking them, and that is to make sure that they are fully dry first. According to Executive Chef Kory Foltz of Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, "Cooking methods still stand whether it is a frozen scallop or a fresh [one], although when cooking with frozen they need to be fully thawed out and as dry as possible or they won't hold their moisture when cooking."