The Worst Store-Bought Pasta Salad Comes In A Box

Many times, the best foods are those that are always adaptable. A big pan of macaroni and cheese or a big bowl of pasta salad always seems to hit the spot because they can be made in so many different ways with a slew of different ingredients and flavor profiles. That adaptability is a big reason we love pasta salad, but not all store-bought brands of the classic side are equally delicious.

We tried and ranked 11 different store-bought pasta salads and rated Hidden Valley Ranch's boxed pasta salad as the worst. Hidden Valley may be famous for its ranch dressing, but this boxed mix — which includes a ranch seasoning packet — just left us wondering, "Why?"

We understand that ranch dressing is a dining table staple in many households, but it doesn't work in this pasta salad. Apart from looking "aggressively Midwestern," Hidden Valley's entry ended up coming out like noodles covered in an overly herb-y and runny ranch dressing. The popular dressing may go well over a garden salad, but, to us, it's better left off pasta salad. We appreciate Hidden Valley's creativity, but it should stick to making one of the best ranch dressings — which hits all the right flavor notes and retains its signature creamy texture.