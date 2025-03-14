What Is The Best Temperature To Season Cast Iron Pans?
Cast iron cookware doesn't last forever just by magic. It requires upkeep and a little TLC to stay in its best shape. A major component of properly caring for cast iron pans is seasoning, and we're not talking salt and pepper.
Seasoning refers to the process of slowly building up layers of oil on the pan's surface to smooth out the naturally rough and bumpy texture of cast iron. This protects the iron from rusting and creates a beautiful non-stick coating. To season a cast iron skillet, set your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, coat your pan with an oil that has a high smoke point like avocado oil, grapeseed oil, or canola oil. Place the evenly oiled pan upside down in the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes, then remove and repeat the process. This time, though, raise the temperature in your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit before returning the pan. This is the proper temperature to season your cast iron cookware because it allows the process of polymerization to bind the oil to the pan.
Why cast iron cookware is worth the extra work
Cast iron cookware gained popularity in the 1700s, and then had a resurgence in the 18th and 19th centuries when indoor cooking became more commonplace. They are a treasured kitchen item and oftentimes one of the most valued tools in a chef's arsenal. Cast iron pans tend to come with some nostalgia or sentimental value, as they can be passed down through generations of home cooks. When treated properly, a cast iron pan can last a lifetime and beyond. Season your pan regularly, be mindful of cooking acidic foods with it, never leave it to soak in water, and use soap sparingly. Instead, coarse salt is one of the most effective ways to scrub stubborn messes off your pan if you really need to.
Cooking with cast iron can actually have some health benefits. Iron is an essential nutrient, and cooking in a cast iron pan can help leech beneficial iron into your food. A good cast iron pan can also be the secret tool that to enhance recipes like classic cornbread, perfect cinnamon rolls, roasted chicken, shakshuka, and plenty of other dishes.