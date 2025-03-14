What Is The Best Temperature To Season Cast Iron Pans?

Cast iron cookware doesn't last forever just by magic. It requires upkeep and a little TLC to stay in its best shape. A major component of properly caring for cast iron pans is seasoning, and we're not talking salt and pepper.

Seasoning refers to the process of slowly building up layers of oil on the pan's surface to smooth out the naturally rough and bumpy texture of cast iron. This protects the iron from rusting and creates a beautiful non-stick coating. To season a cast iron skillet, set your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, coat your pan with an oil that has a high smoke point like avocado oil, grapeseed oil, or canola oil. Place the evenly oiled pan upside down in the oven and let it rest for 10 minutes, then remove and repeat the process. This time, though, raise the temperature in your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit before returning the pan. This is the proper temperature to season your cast iron cookware because it allows the process of polymerization to bind the oil to the pan.