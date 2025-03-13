Why You Should Be Baking Four Roses Bourbon, According To A Pro

A dram of bourbon isn't just for drinking. Pouring bourbon into some of your favorite recipes is a chef-approved move that can build flavor in dishes ranging from pies and tarts to savory bowls of baked beans and marinade-soaked proteins destined for the grill. The tasting profile of bourbon is one that can play up the buttery, spicy elements in a bread recipe or bring forward some of the fruity, cereal notes in a batch of muffins. While many professionals have their go-to label to splash into dishes, Four Roses Bourbon is one that can add a subtle sweetness to baked treats.

Chef and co-owner of Capital Cooks cooking school Caroline Barrett admits that while this particular brand of bourbon packs a toothy bite, the sweetness of Four Roses can dance on your palate and build out flavor without overstepping the overall balance of taste within a recipe. In addition to a sweet, creamy aroma and a palate that offers waves of cinnamon and honey, Four Roses can bring forward citrusy elements in baked goodies, like the addition of orange zest or lemon extract. "Since it's what we like to drink, it is what I end up using in baking," Barrett explains to Tasting Table.