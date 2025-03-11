You Only Need 2 Pantry Staples To Remove The Wax Coating From Apples
Like most fruits and vegetables, apples have a high water content, which means they are prone to losing moisture. To prevent this, they secrete a wax covering. Yes, the wax you see on your fresh apples is a natural occurrence. However, once apples are harvested, this vital coating is washed away. So, before the apples are shipped out, farmers usually add a new layer to them. Yet, despite how effective this method is, this wax coating does have one flaw. When it sticks to the apple's original coating, it can be quite difficult to remove. Luckily, there's an easy and effective way to wash the wax coating off your apples, and you only need two pantry staples.
It turns out, baking soda and vinegar will do the trick when it comes to removing this wax coating. Together they make the perfect solution that efficiently removes wax residue, dirt, and any remaining microorganisms sticking to your apples. Both pantry items have antimicrobial properties, which means they can kill and prevent the growth of bacteria and mold. Plus, some studies, such as one conducted by the China Agricultural University, have shown that cleaning apples and other produce with a baking soda solution reduces the presence of pesticides by nearly 66 to 98%.
How to properly wash your apples
There are over 100 varieties of apples grown within the U.S., and the one thing they all have in common (aside from being apples) is their protective wax coating. Some apples might be easier to clean than others. That's why it's important to wash them in warm water before you use them for juicy apple ring pancakes or a flavorful apple pie. Once you give them an initial clean, you can thoroughly wash each apple with baking soda and vinegar.
This process might take a few minutes, but it will guarantee that your apples are free from wax, dirt, and any microorganisms. For this cleaning solution, you will need to fill a bowl with water. You want to fully submerge the apples, so you'll need to add one teaspoon of baking soda for every two cups of water. With a vegetable brush or cloth, gently scrub the fruit to remove the wax. The amount of wax on the apple will determine how long you have to scrub it for.
If there is residual wax left, quickly soak your fruit in a diluted white vinegar bath. For every cup of vinegar, add three parts water. Thoroughly rinse off the apple and pat dry. Alternatively, you can add a bit of vinegar to baking soda to create a cleaning solution that applies directly to the apple. Just gently scrub to remove the wax. Now that you know how to use these pantry staples, you can properly clean your apples before you use them in an apple dessert recipe such as these apple pie phyllo rolls with caramel sauce.