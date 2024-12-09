The Step You Can't Skip For The Most Flavorful Apple Pie Filling

We know that if you have slices of a warm and delicious Dutch apple pie served with a partially melted scoop of ice cream on the mind, it is hard to think about demonstrating patience when whipping up the recipe for yourself. Yet a bit of restraint is exactly what you need if you want to up your chances at putting together a flavorful treat that doesn't cut corners when it comes to taste.

After macerating your apples, which eliminates moisture and helps the fruit maintain its structure, it's important to let them rest. This momentary gap in activity allows the apples enough time to get to know the other additions, including sugar, spices, and lemon juice, which not only aids in the brightness of the apples but also helps balance the flavor of the dish.

In 30 minutes, the macerated apples will soften and absorb more of the flavors you have packed into your recipe. Whether or not you decide to leave the skins on the apples you use, this extra time for the ingredients to sit, soak, and merge can help you bake the best tasting apple pie that has ever come out of your kitchen.