How To Turn Apple Rings Into A Juicy, Nutritious Pancake Breakfast

The second tool we recommend for slicing apple rings is a mandoline, like this Japanese version that's popular among chefs. A mandoline will help you get thin, perfectly even slices from an apple, but proceed with caution when using them as they can be slightly dangerous. Slice the apples between ¼ – ⅛-inch thick, depending on the softness of your apples — softer apples can be thicker, while hard, tart apples should be sliced more thinly.

Start with our easy pancakes recipe, or make your favorite pancake batter as usual (you can halve the recipe, as you'll need less batter than you would when making regular pancakes). Once the batter is ready and your griddle or pan is heated and coated with fat, dip each apple slice in the pancake batter, making sure all sides are evenly coated. Let a bit of the excess batter drip off before placing a coated apple slice on the griddle, and cook until both sides are golden brown like a regular pancake, flipping once.

These apple ring pancakes are ideal for fall when apples are in peak season, and you can really lean into fall flavors by adding cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of ground cloves to the pancake batter. Double down on the autumnal apple flavors by spreading apple butter on top of the pancakes rather than maple syrup (or use both, we won't judge). If you're seeking a more robust meal, serve it with a couple of fried eggs on the side for a filling, nutritious, and delicious breakfast.

