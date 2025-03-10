Turn Your Side Of Creamed Spinach Into Dinner With 2 Additions

Time and time again, creamed spinach quietly fills the spot of a trusty side dish for a steak or a roast chicken. If you've got a large meal that calls for an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer, it also does the job spectacularly. What we don't see often enough is creamed spinach as a main course, where all that creamy goodness takes center stage and surprises you in the best way. This is entirely possible, and you'd only need two extra ingredients to make the transformation: pasta for a filling carb base and something creamy to fortify the texture. You can use the same things typically used for the creamed spinach, which are usually heavy cream and cream cheese. That said, feel free to try other alternatives, such as cheese of many varieties (ricotta, Gruyère, Parmesan, etc.), sour cream, or even plant-based cream if you're vegan.

A creamed spinach pasta may not sound all that special at first, but you might change your mind after just one forkful. Creamed spinach is already rich in flavor and texture, with a simplicity that spells utter comfort. When you bring all that magic into a pot of al dente pasta, it's pure satisfaction. Your meal isn't weighed down by too much savory or hearty flavor with this dish. Instead, its blend of earthy, tangy notes keeps things light and easy. But, with the added dairy, it's never bland enough to be boring.