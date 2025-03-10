Turn Your Side Of Creamed Spinach Into Dinner With 2 Additions
Time and time again, creamed spinach quietly fills the spot of a trusty side dish for a steak or a roast chicken. If you've got a large meal that calls for an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer, it also does the job spectacularly. What we don't see often enough is creamed spinach as a main course, where all that creamy goodness takes center stage and surprises you in the best way. This is entirely possible, and you'd only need two extra ingredients to make the transformation: pasta for a filling carb base and something creamy to fortify the texture. You can use the same things typically used for the creamed spinach, which are usually heavy cream and cream cheese. That said, feel free to try other alternatives, such as cheese of many varieties (ricotta, Gruyère, Parmesan, etc.), sour cream, or even plant-based cream if you're vegan.
A creamed spinach pasta may not sound all that special at first, but you might change your mind after just one forkful. Creamed spinach is already rich in flavor and texture, with a simplicity that spells utter comfort. When you bring all that magic into a pot of al dente pasta, it's pure satisfaction. Your meal isn't weighed down by too much savory or hearty flavor with this dish. Instead, its blend of earthy, tangy notes keeps things light and easy. But, with the added dairy, it's never bland enough to be boring.
Have fun sprucing up your creamed spinach pasta
Whether you choose to make creamed spinach from scratch or use leftovers, this dish is still an easy shortcut to a flavorful dinner. Just prepare the pasta as usual until al dente. Any pasta shape will do, but long, flat strands, such as fettuccine, tagliatelle, or pappardelle, tend to be better at absorbing the sauce. You can even use spinach to turn flour into green pasta for a dish fully centered around this leafy green. While the pasta is boiling, heat up the creamed spinach, stir in your cream product of choice, and simmer until it's sauce-like. Once the pasta is cooked, toss everything together until the cream sauce evenly coats the strands of pasta, and that's it.
Or, perhaps you want to get a little more creative. A sprinkle of nuts — pine nuts, almonds, walnuts, and more — adds a delightful finishing touch to the creamy feast. Don't like the nutty taste but still want some crunchiness to cut through all that creamy, tender texture? Breadcrumbs might be a better choice. There's also room for protein, so go ahead and drop those chicken cubes, bacon bits, or any mildly savory meat you'd normally pair with other cream-based sauces. Other vegetables are just as welcome to the party. Opt for sun-dried tomatoes to get that sweet-tangy edge, or simply go for kale to elevate the dish's earthy tone. Maybe even try corn for something completely unexpected yet no less enjoyable, especially during the summertime.