The Absolute Best Soy Sauce Brand Is More Than A Century Old

When zeroing in on where Kikkoman really shone, let's look first at the flavor profile. A good soy sauce has a balanced flavor, with enough salt to make it a good ingredient in cooking but nothing so overwhelming that it basically becomes inedible. Sure, you can add other ingredients to your soy sauce to make it more tailored to your palate, but Kikkoman's soy sauce is great straight from the bottle. It's savory and salty with just a hint of acidic tang thanks to the fermentation of the soy beans, and the tiniest hint of sweetness. The well-rounded umami taste suits almost anything you can think of, making it perfect for dipping, cooking, or sauce-making.

It's no surprise that Kikkoman knocks it out of the park when you look at its storied history, too. Kikkoman was first formed in 1917 after multiple family-owned businesses consolidated; some of these companies had been around since the 17th century! That's a whole wealth of knowledge and practice going into each and every bottle. Since then, Kikkoman has come out with around a dozen different varieties of soy sauces for different occasions, and each one is high quality and delicious. If you want to try our vote for the best soy sauce brand, go snag a bottle of Kikkoman from your local Kroger-owned grocery store or local Asian market. We promise you won't regret it.