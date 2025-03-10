The Simple Way To Make Your Own Bag Of Frozen Hash Browns

Whether you buy potatoes in bulk, live far from a local grocery store, or like to be in charge of long-term meal prepping, making your own bag of frozen hash browns is a great way to use up and preserve extra potatoes. Plus, they are quite simple to make. Prepping frozen hash browns is essentially the same as making fresh hash browns. You start by shredding them; whether you leave the skin on or peel it off is your personal preference. You can use this Spring Chef Professional Cheese Grater to shred the potatoes, but if you have a food processor with a grater attachment, it will save you a lot of elbow grease and time.

As soon as you grate the potatoes, they begin to oxidize and turn brown. To avoid oxidation, add potato shreds immediately to a bowl with cold water to soak for around five minutes. Not only will the water bath keep them from discoloring, but it'll also help rid them of excess starch so that they don't stick together when freezing or cooking. When finished grating, remove the shreds from the water, rinse them off, and then set them on a dishcloth or cheesecloth to help squeeze out as much water and moisture as possible. Once you have effectively dried out the potato shreds, spread them evenly over a baking sheet and put them into the freezer. It will take about two hours for them to freeze solid. Then, transfer them to freezer-safe bags and use accordingly.