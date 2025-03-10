How To Freeze Prime Rib To Make It Last As Long As Possible

Beautifully marbled and juicy when cooked well, prime rib is one of the most decadent cuts of beef one can pull off at home. There are many mistakes to avoid when cooking prime rib at home, but if you find a deal on the beef and want to freeze it until steak night, there are even more mishaps to skirt. Freezing the meat extends how long you can wait to cook it, but freeze the prime rib incorrectly, and the pricey cut will go to waste.

The best way to freeze prime rib is to remove it from the packaging it was in at the butcher or grocery store. Then, use a paper towel to pat it dry and remove excess moisture or blood from the packaging. Perhaps the most important part of the process is to wrap it tightly in plastic wrap to prevent any freezer burn — you can double wrap it in aluminum foil or put it in a freezer bag for an extra layer of protection. Don't forget to mark the wrapped meat with the date so that you know how long it has been in the freezer. As a reminder, the freezer should be set to 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below.