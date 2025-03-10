Why Your Nespresso Aeroccino Is Overflowing (And How To Fix It)

You turn your back for a second, and somehow, there's milk all over the kitchen top. The culprit? Your beloved Nespresso Aeroccino. It's overflowing, and there could be a few reasons why. Most likely, you've poured past the maximum fill line (no judgment here, it's all too easy when bleary-eyed). However, perhaps it's a little more complex, and you've overlooked the subtle discrepancy between frothing and hot milk whisks. Confusingly, there are also two different maximum fill lines. For frothed — not overflowing — results, stick to the coiled whisk and fill the Aeroccino to the bottom maximum line.

Already paid close attention to the designated filling markers? The issue might lie with the milk itself. Pre-sweetened products are a nightmare for burning smells; never froth these milks in your Nespresso Aeroccino. But, in terms of spillages, while whole milk creates notoriously good froth, it can be temperamental. The high protein levels mean it holds bubbles, unlike flatter frothers like rice milk, which stay safely limp. With such bubbling enthusiasm, protein-heavy milk is more liable to leaking; be prepared to adjust quantities to avoid overflows. For different results, consider alternative milk types (although you should always start ice-cold for maximum aeration and silkiness). The Nespresso Aeroccino does not constantly churn out identical finishes, so it's important to memorize the best and worst milks for frothing.