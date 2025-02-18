Never Froth These Milks In Your Nespresso Aeroccino

Milk frothers are fantastic for lending your morning cup of java a barista-made feel. And the Nespresso Aeroccino is one of the best out there for its ease of use and stylish exterior that would look swanky on even the messiest kitchen counter. Simply add milk to the canister and at the push of a button you'll have a super-frothy topper to pour onto a full-bodied cappuccino or a lighter foam to lend a flat white a creamier mouthfeel. In fact, you can use a Nespresso Aeroccino to whip up cold foams for mochaccinos, frappes, and other cold brews too, making it a versatile piece of kitchen equipment for anyone who loves a well-crafted beverage. The only thing you need to be mindful of is the type of milk that should never be frothed inside the canister. Anything pre-sweetened with sugar, whether it be regular milk or a plant-based alternative, is a no-no.

Your choice of milk could impair your Nespresso Aeroccino because the sugar inside these beverages can caramelize as the base heats up and the whisk at the bottom of the canister rotates, causing a burning smell. For the same reason, you should avoid adding honey, powdered sweeteners, or flavored coffee syrups to your milk before frothing it. The good news is that you can safely use any variety of unsweetened dairy milk in your Aeroccino frother as well as sugar-free substitutes, such as oat, almond, or soy milk.