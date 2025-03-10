What To Mix With Fireball For A Cinnamon Toast Crunch Flavored Drink

If you've been writing Fireball off as the totem of frat house mini fridges and Jell-O shots, you've been seriously underestimating this warming, versatile, accessible cinnamon whisky liqueur. Cereal-lovers, today's cocktail tip is for you: For a Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored drink, mix Fireball with RumChata. As its portmanteau title suggests, RumChata is a combination of Caribbean rum and horchata, the traditional Mexican beverage made with rice, maple syrup, vanilla, and cinnamon. The interplay of cinnamon-y Fireball and RumChata's sweet, creamy fantasia emulates that toasty, cinnamon sugar flavor profile fans expect from Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

In fact, the cereal has a long history of linkage to the creamy liqueur. When RumChata first hit the market in 2009, founder Tom Maas embarked on a Midwest publicity tour, hitting bars to help the new liqueur gain popularity. Per the lore, after one fated bar stop, a young patron in their 20s who was totally turned-on by Maas's liqueur described the taste to fellow patrons as "the milk left over after eating a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch" (via Vinepair). Subsequently, Maas started bringing boxes of the cereal along with him on his press tour, asking bartenders to serve RumChata alongside a cereal shooter to drive the concept home.

For the Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor, follow Maas's lead and rip Fireball and Rumchata as a shooter. Just combine the two ingredients in equal parts in an ice-filled cocktail shaker, shake to chill, and strain into shot glasses.