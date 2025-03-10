Make Canned Octopus A Gourmet Dish With One Simple Addition

Seafood doesn't necessarily have to be caught fresh from the sea or purchased from a fishmonger for you to transform it into a gourmet dish. Canned seafood is typically more affordable, and there are many quality brands so you don't sacrifice flavor or freshness. For example, there are many ways to use that canned octopus in your kitchen cabinet, and one option requires the simple addition of humble potatoes.

It takes inspiration from Spanish cuisine thanks to the dish known as pulpo a la gallega. The dish doesn't have to be made with canned octopus, but it works well to keep it on budget. On their own, potatoes are bland and easily take on other flavors, so they'll add substance and texture to the dish without taking over from the octopus. Plus, canned octopus is ready to eat, so it will save you time compared to cooking raw octopus.

For versatility, it can be served as a starter or turned into a main dish with other sides. If you don't have the ingredient on hand, check out the options from these upscale canned seafood brands, some of which include octopus.