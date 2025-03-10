Make Canned Octopus A Gourmet Dish With One Simple Addition
Seafood doesn't necessarily have to be caught fresh from the sea or purchased from a fishmonger for you to transform it into a gourmet dish. Canned seafood is typically more affordable, and there are many quality brands so you don't sacrifice flavor or freshness. For example, there are many ways to use that canned octopus in your kitchen cabinet, and one option requires the simple addition of humble potatoes.
It takes inspiration from Spanish cuisine thanks to the dish known as pulpo a la gallega. The dish doesn't have to be made with canned octopus, but it works well to keep it on budget. On their own, potatoes are bland and easily take on other flavors, so they'll add substance and texture to the dish without taking over from the octopus. Plus, canned octopus is ready to eat, so it will save you time compared to cooking raw octopus.
For versatility, it can be served as a starter or turned into a main dish with other sides. If you don't have the ingredient on hand, check out the options from these upscale canned seafood brands, some of which include octopus.
Tips for turning canned octopus and potatoes into a flavorful dish
If you want to make pulpo a la gallega, the tapa mentioned above, it only takes canned octopus, potatoes, olive oil, salt, and paprika. Traditionally, the potatoes are boiled and sliced into rounds, and the octopus is put on top for easy bites. Be sure that the octopus is the right size to fit on top of the potato slices. To add crunch, dice and roast the spuds instead. Then you add a pop of flavor and color with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of paprika. If you want to make it into a light lunch or a side, combine the canned octopus and potatoes with herbs, lemon juice, olive oil, and celery for crunch to make a salad. Another option is to follow this braised octopus with potatoes recipe, which uses a few other ingredients like red onion, arbol chilis, and thyme.
Make it a full spread with other seafood tapas like gambas al ajillo or crunchy calamari. Or make the octopus-and-potato dish into a full meal with the addition of our classic seafood paella recipe, which also hails from Spain and relies on a variety of seafood. And if you want to taste more of the cuisine, here are the authentic Spanish recipes you need to try once.