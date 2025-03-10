There's really nothing quite like breaking out a fresh pint of store-bought sorbet to add coolness to your day, especially if it comes in a refreshing fruity flavor. But, there is one kind you might want to steer clear of: Taste of Inspirations' Limone Sorbetto. In Tasting Table's ranking of store-bought sorbets, that option came in dead last. A good lemon flavored sorbet — or a lemon-flavored anything — can be particularly satisfying when it's light and refreshing. The lemon in the Taste of Inspirations' Limone Sorbetto, on the other hand, is anything but light.

Upon the first scoop, our reviewer was struck by this sorbet's highlighter shade of yellow — and they were right to be. Going as far as to compare the taste to how a yellow highlighter looks, we found the Taste of Inspirations' Limone Sorbetto to be far too synthetic to fulfill any light, tart, and slightly sweet citrus cravings you might have. Instead, the dessert might leave you wondering if your tongue will glow in the dark after eating it.