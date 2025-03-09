Ree Drummond's Cheesy Tequila Hack Takes Taco Night To The Next Level

Tequila is often associated with a Friday or Saturday night — but the spirit can also be a helpful tool come Taco Tuesday. For this reason, Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, suggests utilizing the alcohol in one particular Mexican recipe. That recipe isn't for a margarita or even a tequila lime chicken. Rather, Drummond is all about a tequila-spiked queso fundido, which infuses the cheesy dip with a subtle but effective tequila flavor.

As outlined in her Food Network tutorial, Drummond cooks her vegetables in tequila before using them to make the queso dip. Specifically, she heats an onion, yellow bell pepper, and green pepper until softened. Then, Drummond pours her tequila straight into the pan, with the heat off, before combining those tequila-infused vegetables with cheese and chorizo.

This process, per Drummond's video, allows the tequila to meld with the vegetables and impart flavor in the overarching dip. Tequila, in general, has been known as a helpful cooking ingredient, as the spirit maintains versatility across recipes. It therefore adds depth and richness to any savory dish, queso fundido included.