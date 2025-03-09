Ree Drummond's Cheesy Tequila Hack Takes Taco Night To The Next Level
Tequila is often associated with a Friday or Saturday night — but the spirit can also be a helpful tool come Taco Tuesday. For this reason, Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, suggests utilizing the alcohol in one particular Mexican recipe. That recipe isn't for a margarita or even a tequila lime chicken. Rather, Drummond is all about a tequila-spiked queso fundido, which infuses the cheesy dip with a subtle but effective tequila flavor.
As outlined in her Food Network tutorial, Drummond cooks her vegetables in tequila before using them to make the queso dip. Specifically, she heats an onion, yellow bell pepper, and green pepper until softened. Then, Drummond pours her tequila straight into the pan, with the heat off, before combining those tequila-infused vegetables with cheese and chorizo.
This process, per Drummond's video, allows the tequila to meld with the vegetables and impart flavor in the overarching dip. Tequila, in general, has been known as a helpful cooking ingredient, as the spirit maintains versatility across recipes. It therefore adds depth and richness to any savory dish, queso fundido included.
How much tequila to add to Taco Tuesday's queso fundido
To make a tequila-spiked queso, you can add just a splash or make the mixture all the stronger, according to your preferences. Ree Drummond's recipe, for instance, calls for more than a quarter cup of tequila, ensuring its flavor shines through without becoming overpowering.
Other recipes, however, scale that amount back even further, taking advantage of just a few tablespoons of tequila. Any amount or brand of tequila is ultimately fair game, though you'll want to seek out gold tequila, per Drummond's advice. That tequila iteration typically comes unaged, with caramel notes and coloring.
Once you've acquired your tequila, you have two options. You can utilize Drummond's trick across your usual queso recipes, adding tequila as an extra step, or you can seek out queso dips that specifically call for a boozy twist. In fact, many iterations already incorporate tequila at various stages of the cooking process. Tasting Table's smoky white queso dip hinges on the addition of 2 tablespoons of mezcal, added alongside melted butter, jalapeño, and spices.
As such, there are no specific rules when it comes to adding tequila to your queso, so long as you give it time to cook with your other ingredients. You may also want to keep your liquor bottle handy once you've finished cooking. After all, what better accompaniment to a tequila queso than a matching margarita?