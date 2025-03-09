The Gourmet Burger Toppings That May Have Originated As A Prank On The US Army
Americans defend their burger like Italians defend their pizza, but there exist some interesting types of burgers around the world that challenge the status quo and push the limits of classic fast food. One of them is the Aussie burger which includes two toppings so peculiar that some claim they started out as a prank. We're talking about beets and pineapple.
There's no definitive story of exactly how the Aussies came to pair burgers with pickled beets and pineapple slices, but the practice most likely originated during the 1940s and was definitely a popular trend by the late '60s. The urban legend says that Australian soldiers put the odd toppings on their burgers in an attempt to prank the visiting American troops, and somehow the practice stuck. Perhaps the Aussies recognized the potential in this pairing or have simply overcommitted to the bit. Either way, the burger quickly became an Australian classic.
Today, the burger with beets and pineapple is more of a nostalgic menu item in Australia than a golden standard. It has largely been replaced by American-style burgers, and it's now considered a high-priced dish, no longer reflecting the "cheap fast food" vibe it used to carry. That being said, it's still worth trying an Aussie burger if you can find one.
Aussie burgers are often ordered with the lot
The unique combination of toppings that make up a true Aussie burger is referred to as "the lot," and it includes more than just beets and pineapple. There's also bacon, a runny egg, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and sauce. When done right, the Aussie burger is essentially a massive stack of drippy toppings. It's not meant to be nibbled politely; it's supposed to be smashed together (how else could you fit it into your mouth?) and devoured. The beets and pineapple usually come from a can. The vegetables are fresh or grilled and the type of sauce is up for debate. (Both barbecue and tomato sauce are pretty popular picks.) All in all, the burger is considered somewhat of a cultural experience in Australia.
Though pickles and American cheese (which was actually invented in Switzerland) are considered a big no-no for people trying to make a classic Aussie burger (cheddar cheese is favored instead), some vendors have added these two ingredients in an attempt to entice a wider number of customers. Considering the number of toppings that make up this one burger, it's hardly surprising that it didn't stand the test of time in fast food restaurants. Although, if we asked the Aussies, they'd surely say the loaded burger is worth the extra effort and cost.