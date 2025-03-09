The Gourmet Burger Toppings That May Have Originated As A Prank On The US Army

Americans defend their burger like Italians defend their pizza, but there exist some interesting types of burgers around the world that challenge the status quo and push the limits of classic fast food. One of them is the Aussie burger which includes two toppings so peculiar that some claim they started out as a prank. We're talking about beets and pineapple.

There's no definitive story of exactly how the Aussies came to pair burgers with pickled beets and pineapple slices, but the practice most likely originated during the 1940s and was definitely a popular trend by the late '60s. The urban legend says that Australian soldiers put the odd toppings on their burgers in an attempt to prank the visiting American troops, and somehow the practice stuck. Perhaps the Aussies recognized the potential in this pairing or have simply overcommitted to the bit. Either way, the burger quickly became an Australian classic.

Today, the burger with beets and pineapple is more of a nostalgic menu item in Australia than a golden standard. It has largely been replaced by American-style burgers, and it's now considered a high-priced dish, no longer reflecting the "cheap fast food" vibe it used to carry. That being said, it's still worth trying an Aussie burger if you can find one.