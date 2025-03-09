Forget The Grocery Store, This Is Where To Find The Best Pre-Made Pizza Dough

There's no craving that hits quite as hard as a pizza craving. Some people always have store-bought pizza dough or, more admirably, have figured out a way to make pizza dough in under 30 minutes. But for most of us, ordering a pie from the local pizzeria is the go-to standard for crushing any cheesy pie-based cravings. However, we have a tip for an option in between: Buying pre-made pizza dough from your local pizza place. While store-bought pizza dough is perfectly passable for a quick weekday meal, shopping local is not only better for the small businesses in your area, but it's a simple way to get restaurant-quality pizza without restaurant-level effort. The pizza dough at your favorite pizza shop will not only be fresher than anything you can pick up at a grocery store, but it will also have the special sauce — or, um, dough — that makes the pie stand out from your frozen or fast-food fare.

In my 20s, I was lucky enough to live down the street from DeSano Pizza, a Los Angeles-based Neapolitan pizza place with enormous wood-fired ovens and dough made using a centuries-old recipe. When I found out I could walk down the street and buy dough straight from DeSano's instead of battling LA traffic, not to mention Trader Joe's parking, to get my go-to pizza dough, it was a game changer. DeSano sells its house-made Napoli pizza dough for around $5 and Trader Joe's sells a 16-ounce bag of its plain pizza dough for about $1.49. But for me, personally, the added cost was worth the quality and convenience.