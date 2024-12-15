Easily Improve Store-Bought Pizza Dough With An Effortless Technique

After the wheel, store-bought pizza dough is probably the second-best invention ever. Easy to buy and just about as easy to bake up, there are endless, crowd-pleasing dishes you can make – not just pizza – with pizza dough. Even though store-bought pizza dough is instantly upgraded once you bake it up with a rich, tomatoey sauce blanketed under mounds of gooey cheese and your favorite toppings, we discovered an effortless way to improve the quality of your dough before it even hits the pizza pan — and it comes from pizza enthusiast Andris Lagsdin and his food blog, Baking Steel.

According to Lagsdin, if you roll your store-bought pizza dough into balls first, you give it a chance to rest, develop gas, and turn into a more pliable, easy-to-work-with dough. In general, you should always take your store-bought pizza dough out of the packaging and let it rest at room temperature for three to four hours before stretching it for baking — otherwise, it'll be too cold and rigid, causing the dough to break and tear as you stretch it. By forming your dough into tight, taught balls, you give the yeast an added chance to ferment a bit more, creating bubbles that will bake up into crisp pockets of air, helping your dough cook quickly and distribute your flavors evenly. Just make sure to flour those tops and toss a towel over your dough so it doesn't dry out.

