The Thai Soup That Has Been Simmering For Over Half A Century

Time is the secret ingredient to a successful stew, and this small, family-owned restaurant in Bangkok has certainly put in its fair share of time — over 50 years — to draw out the flavors of its world-famous Thai beef and goat noodle stew. Wattana Panich, a third-generation Thai-Chinese soup noodle restaurant in the Ekkamai neighborhood of Bangkok, has perfected the art of fermented beef noodle stew.

Located on a bustling road, the faded green and peach exterior of this cafeteria-like restaurant is easy to miss. Just like its stew, Wattana Panich boasts an unassuming look, with a foundation steeped in history and tradition. With just 13 items, the menu is simple, direct, and offered in English for Western visitors. Many dishes listed are "stewed in selected Chinese herbs." According to the owner, Nattapong Kaweeantawong, who spoke to NPR, they use around a dozen Chinese herbs, with aromatics and spices including cinnamon, black pepper, and cilantro root. They cook whole slabs of beef in the simmering stew for up to three hours, then pull the meat out of the enormous pot (seriously, this thing is around 5 feet wide and more than 2 feet deep), dice it up into smaller chunks, then cook it for another four hours. Along with different cuts of beef, patrons can also order goat and tendon — all simmered in the stew.