TikTok's Dessert Take On Chips And Salsa Is Too Simple Not To Try
We love dessert. We love chips and salsa. Though, we have to admit, we haven't considered mashing the two together, but that's precisely what social media is for. A new dessert mashup just dropped on TikTok and it's too easy not to give this inventive combination a shot. In the viral TikTok recipe, the "chips" are pieces of chocolate bark, while the "salsa" consists simply of diced-up strawberries. Is this Gen-Z reviving the tired trope of chocolate-covered strawberries? Maybe!
One reason we love this idea is because it takes a classic combination and converts it into an easier-to-make and easier-to-eat recipe. To make the bark, all you need to do is melt 10 – 12 ounces of your favorite chocolate, don't forget to keep these 15 tips for how to melt chocolate in mind. We also recommend you use dark chocolate to balance out the sweetness of your fruit. Once your chocolate is melted, spread it onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in one, even layer, and then pop the sheet into your fridge. If you like texture as much as we do, you can add some sprinkles on top (like a sweetened version of salt sprinkles) to really bring the whole "chip" theme home. The strawberry salsa is the easiest part of the whole dish, just finely dice the strawberries like you would tomatoes, toss them into a bowl, and add a dusting of sugar or a drizzle of honey. Once your chocolate bark has fully hardened, break it into chip-sized pieces, dip, and enjoy.
The perfect recipe for experimenting
Another reason we love this recipe is it's very easy to elevate and personalize with different types of ingredients. We love a lot of texture to our desserts and if you're the same, then try giving this Chocolate Almond Bark recipe a try. The only part of the recipe we recommend amending is crushing up the almonds. By taking a few extra minutes to make the almonds smaller, you'll help increase the smooth surface area on your chip to keep the strawberry salsa from falling off the sides. If your sweet tooth demands more sugar, we're big fans of this Banana Split Chocolate bark recipe. Since there are dried strawberries in the bark, you can go try going another route with your dessert salsa like using shaved coconut as the main ingredient instead.
As you can see from above, we highly encourage experimenting with your dessert salsa too. Strawberries with sugar are a classic refresher, but we say you add even more to the bowl; mint could replicate parsley in regular salsa, ditch the sugar in favor of sweet pineapple, or try out different fruit altogether if strawberries aren't in season. "Dessert salsa" is nothing more than a fruit brunoise, so the combination options are endless.