TikTok's Dessert Take On Chips And Salsa Is Too Simple Not To Try

We love dessert. We love chips and salsa. Though, we have to admit, we haven't considered mashing the two together, but that's precisely what social media is for. A new dessert mashup just dropped on TikTok and it's too easy not to give this inventive combination a shot. In the viral TikTok recipe, the "chips" are pieces of chocolate bark, while the "salsa" consists simply of diced-up strawberries. Is this Gen-Z reviving the tired trope of chocolate-covered strawberries? Maybe!

One reason we love this idea is because it takes a classic combination and converts it into an easier-to-make and easier-to-eat recipe. To make the bark, all you need to do is melt 10 – 12 ounces of your favorite chocolate, don't forget to keep these 15 tips for how to melt chocolate in mind. We also recommend you use dark chocolate to balance out the sweetness of your fruit. Once your chocolate is melted, spread it onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet in one, even layer, and then pop the sheet into your fridge. If you like texture as much as we do, you can add some sprinkles on top (like a sweetened version of salt sprinkles) to really bring the whole "chip" theme home. The strawberry salsa is the easiest part of the whole dish, just finely dice the strawberries like you would tomatoes, toss them into a bowl, and add a dusting of sugar or a drizzle of honey. Once your chocolate bark has fully hardened, break it into chip-sized pieces, dip, and enjoy.