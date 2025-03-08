What Is The Difference Between Angel Hair Pasta And Capellini?

When you see pastas as similar looking as angel hair and capellini, people tend to assume there is some big difference that they're missing. If someone somewhere went through the trouble of giving them a different name and your favorite pasta brand bothered making both of them, surly there must be something that makes them better suited to different uses. Usually, that way of thinking is right.

One of the best examples is spaghetti and bucatini. On the surface they are almost identical, but bucatini's hollow center makes it better at clinging to heavier and chunkier sauces like Bolognese. So angel hair and capellini must have some similar relationship, right? Well, kinda, but for once, the difference between the two pastas is so small that they really are entirely interchangeable.

The only thing separating angel hair and capellini is thickness, but in this case, you might need a microscope to spot it. Angel hair is the thinnest pasta, being as small 0.78 millimeters thick, while the low end of capellini is usually about .85 millimeters. That's it, that's the difference, less than one-tenth of a millimeter on average. Other than that, they are both smooth, round, long pastas. The similarity between the two is even in the name, as capellini is Italian for "little hairs," and the Italian name for angel hair is capelli d'angelo. So this is one blessed case where you don't have to fret over which pasta shape is the best one for your sauce.