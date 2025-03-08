Creaming Vs Muffin Method: When To Use Each For Your Baked Goods

Sure, baking can be relaxing, peaceful, therapeutic, even — provided we know what we're doing. But things can get complicated quickly, especially when it comes to knowing when to use the creaming or muffin method in our baked goods. The creaming method works best for those yummy desserts we bake that require lots of fat and sugar. Looking at you, little stack of warm, brown butter chocolate chip cookies. The muffin method works best for, well, muffins, but also pancakes, waffles, and all the quickbreads we know and love, like the perfect banana bread. For these baked goods, we also call this the mix-it-all method.

We use different methods because cookies call for lots of fat and sugar, and air helps these two ingredients rise. We can use the creaming method to make many different types of cakes tall and fluffy, but other baked goods don't require as much fat and sugar. Meanwhile, a muffin is not a cupcake, and that's a good thing. The goal with these treats is not to overmix and to remain dense so that add-ins and toppings are invited to the muffin mixer. We also need lumps in other batters to make some particular magic happen. Though on the other hand, it's more of a science than magic. We need to make science happen in a specific way when it comes to those breakfast batters for pancakes and waffles.