Why Soy Sauce Makes Chocolate Desserts Taste Better

Chocolate is one of the most famous and beloved ingredients in the history of the world, with a flavor as complex and unmistakable as it is indulgent. Sugar, milk and eggs might be the standard additives to transform cacao into the chocolate desserts we all love, but the list of chocolate pairings encompasses the most unlikely ingredients. And while soy sauce, like this classic Kikkoman bottle, might be the last ingredient that you would imagine as a chocolate pairing, we've consulted Nicole Patel, award winning chocolatier and founder of Delysia Chocolatier to convince you why it makes chocolate desserts taste better.

"Soy sauce, rich in umami, contrasts with the bitterness of dark chocolate, creating a complex balance. The deep, salty flavors of soy sauce amplify the chocolate's richness, enhancing its depth without overpowering it," Patel explained. Of course, salt is a key ingredient in most dessert recipes because it brings out the underlying tasting notes of any ingredient while balancing the sweetness. To that effect, Patel likens the pairing of soy sauce and chocolate to salted caramel

Not only does soy sauce serve the same purpose as salt, but it layers on that extra burst of umami that comes from the funk of fermentation. Soy sauce, thus, matches the complexity inherent in dark chocolate. Patel said, "The fermented, savory notes of soy sauce resonate with the roasted, earthy undertones of the cacao, creating a sophisticated tasting experience."