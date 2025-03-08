Why Soy Sauce Makes Chocolate Desserts Taste Better
Chocolate is one of the most famous and beloved ingredients in the history of the world, with a flavor as complex and unmistakable as it is indulgent. Sugar, milk and eggs might be the standard additives to transform cacao into the chocolate desserts we all love, but the list of chocolate pairings encompasses the most unlikely ingredients. And while soy sauce, like this classic Kikkoman bottle, might be the last ingredient that you would imagine as a chocolate pairing, we've consulted Nicole Patel, award winning chocolatier and founder of Delysia Chocolatier to convince you why it makes chocolate desserts taste better.
"Soy sauce, rich in umami, contrasts with the bitterness of dark chocolate, creating a complex balance. The deep, salty flavors of soy sauce amplify the chocolate's richness, enhancing its depth without overpowering it," Patel explained. Of course, salt is a key ingredient in most dessert recipes because it brings out the underlying tasting notes of any ingredient while balancing the sweetness. To that effect, Patel likens the pairing of soy sauce and chocolate to salted caramel
Not only does soy sauce serve the same purpose as salt, but it layers on that extra burst of umami that comes from the funk of fermentation. Soy sauce, thus, matches the complexity inherent in dark chocolate. Patel said, "The fermented, savory notes of soy sauce resonate with the roasted, earthy undertones of the cacao, creating a sophisticated tasting experience."
How to incorporate soy sauce into chocolate desserts
Master chocolatier Nicole Patel encourages you to try soy sauce and dark chocolate, referring to the duo as "a bold and unexpected pairing that surprises the palate, balancing savory, sweet, bitter, and salty notes into a complex, flavorful harmony." If Hershey's milk chocolate or snack pack pudding cups are your ideal chocolate desserts, Patel stresses, "This makes the combination ideal for adventurous palates and those looking for something truly unique." Luckily, there are many ways to incorporate soy sauce into chocolate desserts. Patel suggests "infusing soy sauce into dark chocolate cakes, mousses, and even brownies."
Soy sauce is a robust flavor, so a little bit goes a long way when using it to add depth to your desserts. You can try swapping half of the vanilla extract in this recipe for the ultimate fudgy brownies with soy sauce to give them a nuanced boost. You can also add ½-1 teaspoon to a homemade chocolate sauce or muscavado chocolate ganache to pair with Haagen Dazs vanilla ice cream or as an upgrade to yellow cake frosting. Soy sauce is a key ingredient in Thai peanut sauce, so it'd also taste great in a dark chocolate and peanut dessert; you can add it to homemade dark chocolate peanut butter cups, for example. For a funky umami similar to soy sauce, you can also use white miso like we do in this recipe for miso chocolate chip cookies.