The Best Starbucks Refresher On The Menu Is Also The Prettiest

Since first joining the menu in 2012, Starbucks' Refreshers have become the coffee giant's fastest growing drink category — that much is clear by the sheer variety of flavors they've come in. From the Cran-Merry Orange Refreshers on the 2024 holiday menu to the boba-inspired Summer-Berry Refreshers with bursting raspberry flavor pearls, and from the Spicy Lemonade Refreshers to the iconic "Pink Drink" Refreshers with creamy coconut milk to the Frozen Lemonade Refreshers, these drinks seem to do it all.

However, as our taste tester's ranking of 23 Starbucks Refreshers from worst to best shows, these fruity drinks do some things better than others. But the absolute best flavor just so happens to be the same one that looks the best: the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher. This vibrant-hued Lemonade Refresher from Starbucks is, undoubtedly, the chain's prettiest offering on the menu. It shines in bright fuchsia, with rehydrated pink dragon fruit floating on the top (along with a satisfying layer of froth from being hand shaken).

If it were a beauty contest, the Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher would easily take home the crown. But these drinks are as pretty on the inside as they are on the out. Made from a refreshing combination of freeze-dried dragon fruit pieces and Mango Dragonfruit Refresher base and shaken with Starbucks Lemonade instead of water, you get something sweet, tropical, tart, tangy — and much better than the original. Plus, as one customer pointed out on Reddit, "It's soooo pretty."