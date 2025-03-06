5 Simple Ways To Flavor Pasta When You Don't Have Any Sauce On Hand

If you want to create a super simple but deliciously creamy and meaty pasta dish, this baby will make your day! Mixed with smoked pancetta, Boursin cheese, mushrooms, and fresh basil, this is also a 15-minute job. Start by cooking up your pasta. We love macaroni or a type of pasta that can really hold your homemade sauce with each mouthful, like penne or your shell-type pastas. Drain and keep a cup of pasta water aside for your sauce.

While the pasta is cooking, put your hob onto medium heat and start heating your skillet, greasing it with non-stick spray as it heats. Add 4 to 6 ounces of diced pancetta and dry-fry it to crisp it up and release the oils and flavors. Add 8 ounces of chopped mushrooms — we love porcini mushrooms for their flavor — and fry until softened in the gorgeous pancetta oils. You can either replace the fresh mushrooms with rehydrated ones (1 ounce dried, then rehydrated in your pasta water), or have your rehydrated mushrooms as well.

Turn the heat down to low and add your pasta water and Boursin cheese. You can also use the cream cheese you have available in the fridge, but delicious Boursin cheese brings a wonderful creaminess to your sauce, with natural hints of garlic and herbs. Check out our ranking of six popular Boursin cheese flavors for ideas. When melted and combined, stir in your pasta making sure it's thoroughly coated. Remove from the heat and lightly stir in a handful of shredded basil. Dish into bowls and top with parmesan cheese if you'd like.