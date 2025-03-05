Is Oat Milk Gluten-Free? The Answer Is Complicated

We live in an era of abundant plant-based alternatives to milk. Soy, almond, rice, and oats are all popular sources of non-dairy milk, catering to a much larger customer base than just vegans. Many have acquired a taste for plant-based milk, and once you switch, you often don't even remember how you ever lived without it. Oat milk, in particular, is incredibly popular among those who love dairy milk's creamy texture, fullness of flavor, and the way it behaves when steamed for coffee. One of the mistakes to avoid when using oat milk, however, is assuming that this plant milk is automatically gluten-free. The reality is a bit more complicated and depends on individual brands, their labeling, and third-party certifications.

People with celiac disease have to be wary of potential cross-contamination that can happen with oat milk. While oats don't contain any gluten, they can get contaminated with wheat during the harvest, transport, or production process. Without a specific label or certificate, there's no guarantee that the oats used to produce a certain oat milk were completely gluten-free; even if nothing glutenous is listed among the ingredients. The FDA does regulate what a gluten-free label means, but it is voluntary for companies to decide whether or not to use it. So it's best to look for a certified gluten-free oat milk if you need a greater degree of safety.