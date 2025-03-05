The Cheapest Vs Most Expensive Entree At The Cheesecake Factory

Although the Cheesecake Factory is most renowned for its signature dessert, the selection of entrees at the restaurant is equally as impressive. With over 250 items to choose from, those spiral-bound menus have something for every appetite, as well as every budget.

Like many chain restaurants, the Cheesecake Factory aims to be an affordable, accessible eatery. While the Egyptian columns, Victorian-era wood paneling, and ornate lighting may signal a restaurant with a refined menu, Cheesecake Factory has pretty much any dish one could want or expect from a decently priced spot.

For those wanting to keep their check low, Cheesecake Factory serves everything from sports bar staples like its smokehouse BBQ burger or Tex Mex eggroll to give you the best bang for your buck. But for those hoping to lean into the restaurant's more upscale offerings, dishes like steak Diane and chicken piccata are offered. The Cheesecake Factory's has a number of options in between and a wide price range to go with them. However, when it comes to the cheapest and most expensive entrees on its menu, those honors go to its tossed green salad and filet mignon, respectively.