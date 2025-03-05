Duff Goldman's Top Tips For Decorating Cake With Fruit

Beautiful decorations can make all the difference to a cake, transforming it from a simple homemade treat to an elegant masterpiece worthy of a pastry shop window. One of the easiest ways to elevate a cake is by decorating it with colorful fruits, which are much easier to handle than piping bags.

There are a few factors to consider when choosing which fruits to use. Duff Goldman, celebrity chef and founder of Charm City Cakes (which makes custom cakes available to order on Goldbelly), recommends opting for fresh over frozen and selecting smaller varieties like berries.

This is because frozen fruit will eventually thaw, which can lead to leakage and cause the berries to slide right off your beautifully decorated cake. "Frozen fruit is great for a lot of things. But for decorating, if you put a frozen strawberry on a cake, as it thaws, it's just going to start leaking juice everywhere," Goldman told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview.