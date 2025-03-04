Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Uber Eats For Costco Shopping
Uber Eats is the ultimate lazy move. Food delivered to your doorstep? Yes, please. Yet there's one instance where Uber Eats might not be worthwhile, and that's when ordering from Costco. The companies launched their partnership in 2024, allowing customers to use the mainstream app for instant deliveries. It works in theory, but in reality, Uber Eats is rarely synced correctly to the store's current stock levels or pricing. The result? Potentially inadequate replacements, missing items, paying more, and overpayments.
The price tags are higher on Uber Eats than when visiting Costco in person or ordering through Instacart. One Reddit user reported that Kirkland cheese pizza retailed at $19 on Uber Eats versus $16 on Instacart — those dollars quickly stack up. Costco revolves around the premise of unpredictable stock and ever-fluctuating prices. It's hard to see how the business model could reliably match up to Uber Eats' more rigid process. For some, Costco's treasure-hunt style of shopping is not fun, it's infuriating. Is it worth the price hike in exchange for a little convenience? We'll let you decide.
How to make Uber Eats work for Costco orders
It's not all bad news. Using Uber Eats doesn't have to be one of the mistakes you're making when shopping at Costco. Just be savvy; remember three simple hacks to keep the process smoother sailing. Firstly, sync that trusty membership ID immediately. It won't offset the higher online prices completely, but it will tap into handy members-only discounts to lighten the load. Secondly, always enable replacement items. With this option selected, Uber Eats allows its drivers to swap similar items when a first choice is unavailable (think different brands, similar product). It's admittedly a gamble, because some customers complain of missing products, poor refund processes, and totally irrelevant replacements. But, if you're happy to take the risk, it's the most effective way to hedge your bets. Lastly, cash in coupons when possible. There are plenty floating around to entice Uber Eats orders from Costco, and customers report savings of between 30% and 50%.
Ordering Costco through Uber Eats will never be a perfect process. However, the store isn't exactly known for its predictable in-person shopping experience either. "Just wait til some unsuspecting Uber Eats driver walks in to pick up a hot dog combo order and walks out with a gazebo," joked one Reddit user. Keep a flexible approach, and just enjoy sitting a round out.