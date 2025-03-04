Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Uber Eats For Costco Shopping

Uber Eats is the ultimate lazy move. Food delivered to your doorstep? Yes, please. Yet there's one instance where Uber Eats might not be worthwhile, and that's when ordering from Costco. The companies launched their partnership in 2024, allowing customers to use the mainstream app for instant deliveries. It works in theory, but in reality, Uber Eats is rarely synced correctly to the store's current stock levels or pricing. The result? Potentially inadequate replacements, missing items, paying more, and overpayments.

The price tags are higher on Uber Eats than when visiting Costco in person or ordering through Instacart. One Reddit user reported that Kirkland cheese pizza retailed at $19 on Uber Eats versus $16 on Instacart — those dollars quickly stack up. Costco revolves around the premise of unpredictable stock and ever-fluctuating prices. It's hard to see how the business model could reliably match up to Uber Eats' more rigid process. For some, Costco's treasure-hunt style of shopping is not fun, it's infuriating. Is it worth the price hike in exchange for a little convenience? We'll let you decide.