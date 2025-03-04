The International Destination Rare Bourbon Seekers Should Visit ASAP

With rare and allocated bottles of bourbon fetching huge sums of money on the secondary market in the U.S., it's no wonder that bourbon fans are going to greater lengths to find new bottles to add to their collection. For some collectors that means looking outside the U.S. Whether you're in search of a bottle (or three) of dusty bourbon (those old and forgotten bottles that have been sitting on shelves for years or decades collecting dust) or one of the many bourbons that are exclusively sold overseas, Japan is one of the best destinations for rare bourbon seekers willing to travel, and one they should visit ASAP.

Considering how large of a market Japan was for bourbon distillers between the 1970s and the 1990s, there's still a chance of discovering dusty bottles of bourbon on the shelf of a small liquor store somewhere, particularly in less touristy areas and cities, though the odds are decreasing as more rare bourbon collectors become aware of Japan as a dusty bourbon destination. Japan is also a great market for overseas exclusives, including certain bourbons from Blanton's — not surprising, considering Blanton's was a hit in Japan before the U.S., and Blanton's single-barrel bourbon was in fact created for the Japanese market in 1984, when the domestic bourbon market was in a decline.