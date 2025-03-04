The Cheapest Vs Most Expensive Drink On The Dutch Bros Menu
Of the many coffee chains in the US, there is only one characterized by a cute little blue windmill. Dutch Bros is home to a variety of coffee drinks and more. Its wide selection of menu items includes lemonades, shakes, smoothies, hot cocoas, and even a few light snacks. There is much debate between fans of Starbucks and Dutch Bros as to who makes the better coffee, but clearly, between them, there's something for everybody. Much like Starbucks, Dutch Bros also allows customers to order on its app and create hefty combinations that add up to an expensive sum. From a relatively cheap kid size sparkling soda priced to a pricier Build Your Own Blended Freeze with just about everything on it, you will find that these are the cheapest and most expensive drinks on the Dutch Bros menu. Of course, everything in between is just as delicious.
One of the most interesting things about the coffee chain is its predominantly drive-thru format and a vast array of menu options that would leave many mulling things over for a minute or two before braving the speaker box. The Dutch Bros app certainly helps to streamline this process, however, by allowing users to check out flavor combinations and prices prior to making any drink decisions. And with 30 different Dutch Bros secret menu items that you can view and order directly from the app, there is no excuse not to savor these beverages to the last drop.
Cheapest: Kid's Sparkling Soda
With some variation based on location, the cheapest drink available from Dutch Bros is the kid-sized version of its sparkling soda. The four sizes offered for Dutch Bros sparkling sodas are 10 oz (kids), 16 oz (small), 24 oz (medium), and 32 oz (large). For a kid's sparkling soda, the price without any add-ons or customizations comes to around $3.15 in Southern California, according to the Dutch Bros app. Whereas the "Dirty Soda" flavors are offered only in medium sizes (and some of the regular sparkling soda flavors are limited in size options), there are several fun flavors available in a 10 oz cup.
If you want a watermelon, blue raspberry, or Electric Berry sparkling soda, you can get any of these drinks in a kid size for a cheap and delicious pick-me-up at your nearest Dutch Bros drive-thru. The OG Gummy Bear flavor comes in small, medium, or large, and the strawberry flavor is offered in either small or medium. For those with a thirst for adventure, you can try one of several "Secret" menu sparkling sodas, which are also offered in a kid size and include delightful combinations such as the "Galaxy Fish" flavor, a mixture of strawberry, lime, and passion fruit. When it comes to the Build Your Own versions and other add-ons, that is where flavors and fun combinations can start to add up.
Most expensive: Build Your Own Blended Freeze
If you really want a maxed-out Dutch Bros experience, choose the Build Your Own option for the blended freeze and get to customizing. With all the bells and whistles you can possibly include, this will amount to an expensive price tag of over $15.95 (if ordering in Southern California). You can select up to four flavors to blend together, paired with toppings and mix-ins that include marshmallow pieces, cinnamon sugar cereal, sweet cream, and either a soft top or whipped cream. Additionally, one can choose up to four extra espresso shots as well, along with drizzles of caramel, chocolate, white chocolate, or "picture perfect" and sprinkles of the birthday, cinnamon, or sugar varieties.
Of the many different flavor options, if you want something truly decadent with a cohesive flavor, try a combination of cupcake, strawberry, vanilla, and white chocolate sauce with a dash of sweet cream, a soft top, a white chocolate drizzle, and birthday sprinkles. There are so many different taste profiles to choose from, though, so don't be afraid to get creative and stretch your imagination. With a ceiling of under $20 for a truly bougie beverage, Dutch Bros allows you to treat yourself to a great-tasting deluxe drink that you won't soon forget.