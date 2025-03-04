The Cheapest Vs Most Expensive Drink On The Dutch Bros Menu

Of the many coffee chains in the US, there is only one characterized by a cute little blue windmill. Dutch Bros is home to a variety of coffee drinks and more. Its wide selection of menu items includes lemonades, shakes, smoothies, hot cocoas, and even a few light snacks. There is much debate between fans of Starbucks and Dutch Bros as to who makes the better coffee, but clearly, between them, there's something for everybody. Much like Starbucks, Dutch Bros also allows customers to order on its app and create hefty combinations that add up to an expensive sum. From a relatively cheap kid size sparkling soda priced to a pricier Build Your Own Blended Freeze with just about everything on it, you will find that these are the cheapest and most expensive drinks on the Dutch Bros menu. Of course, everything in between is just as delicious.

One of the most interesting things about the coffee chain is its predominantly drive-thru format and a vast array of menu options that would leave many mulling things over for a minute or two before braving the speaker box. The Dutch Bros app certainly helps to streamline this process, however, by allowing users to check out flavor combinations and prices prior to making any drink decisions. And with 30 different Dutch Bros secret menu items that you can view and order directly from the app, there is no excuse not to savor these beverages to the last drop.