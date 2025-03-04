Why Nothing At IHOP Is Truly Gluten-Free
For someone living gluten-free and missing traditional wheat-based breakfast items like pancakes, IHOP's gluten-friendly menu may seem like a gift from the heavens. Yet, diners strictly avoiding all gluten should proceed with caution before indulging in the gluten-sensitive menu. Although the terms are similar, there is a distinct difference between gluten-free and gluten-friendly, especially for those whose immune systems cannot tolerate gluten consumption of any kind.
IHOP advertises gluten-friendly menu items. On IHOP's website, pancakes on this menu are described as "made without gluten-containing ingredients," with the added promise that they're as delicious and fluffy as the original gluten-based buttermilk pancakes. The gluten-friendly pancakes are made with rice flour rather than wheat flour, and the rest of the gluten-friendly menu boasts traditional breakfast sides like fresh fruit, bacon, and hash browns.
However, while these menu items use ingredients that do not contain gluten, IHOP cannot guarantee any of its food to be entirely gluten-free, especially since the kitchens, prep stations, and cooking elements are all shared and therefore susceptible to possible cross-contamination. Because of this, the chain notes that the gluten-friendly menu items may not meet the FDA's gluten-free standard of less than 20 parts per million of gluten, which is determined to be safe for even those with celiac disease.
IHOP's gluten-friendly menu doesn't cut it
While a gluten-friendly menu is amazing news for those looking to simply eschew gluten in their breakfast, it's not quite enough of a guarantee for those with celiac disease. An autoimmune disease, celiac is a condition in which a person's body responds to gluten consumption by prompting the immune system to attack and damage the small intestine, leaving the body unable to properly absorb nutrients. As a genetic disease, celiac is not merely feeling uncomfortable after consuming too much pasta or bread but a serious condition that can have severe and lasting effects on the body if untreated. Even a minimal amount of gluten consumed accidentally can be detrimental.
The main treatment for celiac disease is to completely eliminate all traces of gluten from one's diet so that the small intestine can heal itself and return to absorbing essential nutrients from food. With all this in mind, it is important to be incredibly clear about menu items being truly devoid of all gluten, which is where IHOP's gluten-friendly menu unfortunately does not make the cut. The risks of cross-contamination are enough to keep those with celiac from ordering off the well-intentioned menu. For those living a lifestyle of strict elimination of gluten but desperately missing a hearty, carb-loaded breakfast, enjoy a morning pancake stack in the comfort of your own home with our favorite ingredients to improve your gluten-free pancakes.