Why Nothing At IHOP Is Truly Gluten-Free

For someone living gluten-free and missing traditional wheat-based breakfast items like pancakes, IHOP's gluten-friendly menu may seem like a gift from the heavens. Yet, diners strictly avoiding all gluten should proceed with caution before indulging in the gluten-sensitive menu. Although the terms are similar, there is a distinct difference between gluten-free and gluten-friendly, especially for those whose immune systems cannot tolerate gluten consumption of any kind.

IHOP advertises gluten-friendly menu items. On IHOP's website, pancakes on this menu are described as "made without gluten-containing ingredients," with the added promise that they're as delicious and fluffy as the original gluten-based buttermilk pancakes. The gluten-friendly pancakes are made with rice flour rather than wheat flour, and the rest of the gluten-friendly menu boasts traditional breakfast sides like fresh fruit, bacon, and hash browns.

However, while these menu items use ingredients that do not contain gluten, IHOP cannot guarantee any of its food to be entirely gluten-free, especially since the kitchens, prep stations, and cooking elements are all shared and therefore susceptible to possible cross-contamination. Because of this, the chain notes that the gluten-friendly menu items may not meet the FDA's gluten-free standard of less than 20 parts per million of gluten, which is determined to be safe for even those with celiac disease.