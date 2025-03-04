The One Drink You Should Never Order At Caribou Coffee
With more than 800 locations worldwide, there's a good chance you've come across Caribou Coffee, especially if you live in the Midwest. The Minnesota-based chain is hugely popular with coffee drinkers and has a menu that stays true to its motto: "Life is short. Stay awake for it".
There are espressos, cafe lattes, and plenty of non-caffeinated options to choose from. To help you decide what to order next, Tasting Table ranked 12 Caribou Coffee drinks from worst to best — and we're here to tell you exactly which one to avoid: the cappuccino.
Now, if you're a caffeine junkie who needs a bold kick in the morning, Caribou Coffee's cappuccino might be your style. But if you prefer your morning dose a little more on the mellow side, this cup of java might be just one espresso shot too strong. Or maybe two — the chain doesn't specify exactly how many shots it pulls for its coffees, but it tastes like a lot.
To foam or not to foam
A traditional European cappuccino consists of espresso, steamed milk, a layer of foam, and a dusting of chocolate, and should be rich but not acidic. The espresso should have a strong flavor that's mellowed slightly by the sweetness of the milk.
Like many American coffee shops, Caribou Coffee doesn't add cocoa powder to its cappuccinos, but it does promise a "deep layer" of foam. The drink is available in four sizes that range from small to extra large, which is again different from the Italian standard – typically cappuccinos are served in 6 ounce sizes.
When our testers sampled Caribou Coffee's cappuccino. the foam layer dissolved almost immediately, and the espresso left behind tasted bitter and overpowering. The aftermath was an inharmonious drink that failed to live up to the standards of a good cappuccino. Did it jolt the body awake? Yes. Was the aftertaste worth it? Not really. Instead, make a cappuccino at home, or try Caribou's vanilla espresso shaker or frozen matcha, both of which left a far better impression — and a more manageable buzz.