The One Drink You Should Never Order At Caribou Coffee

With more than 800 locations worldwide, there's a good chance you've come across Caribou Coffee, especially if you live in the Midwest. The Minnesota-based chain is hugely popular with coffee drinkers and has a menu that stays true to its motto: "Life is short. Stay awake for it".

There are espressos, cafe lattes, and plenty of non-caffeinated options to choose from. To help you decide what to order next, Tasting Table ranked 12 Caribou Coffee drinks from worst to best — and we're here to tell you exactly which one to avoid: the cappuccino.

Now, if you're a caffeine junkie who needs a bold kick in the morning, Caribou Coffee's cappuccino might be your style. But if you prefer your morning dose a little more on the mellow side, this cup of java might be just one espresso shot too strong. Or maybe two — the chain doesn't specify exactly how many shots it pulls for its coffees, but it tastes like a lot.