The One Steak Cut You Can Skip At Texas De Brazil

If you've never been to a Brazilian steakhouse, you can expect one of the most indulgent and decadent carnivorous experiences ever! Texas de Brazil is a modern Brazilian steakhouse featuring skilled gauchos who serve endless varieties of spit-roasted meats tableside until you've had your fill. To help guide you through the overwhelming selection of meat, Tasting Table ranked 14 cuts of meat from Texas de Brazil. There's only so much meat that you can fit on your plate and in your stomach, so you should stick to the highest ranking options to ensure that you get the best bite every time. By that rationale, the lowest ranking steak cut that you should skip at Texas de Brazil is the garlic picanha.

The first mark against the garlic picanha was how it was served as a large cube instead of the thin, succulent strips that usually fall onto your plate. Also notable was the lack of fat caps, which are a common characteristic of picanha and are responsible for its juicy, tender chew. These large and bulky cubes of garlic picanha yielded a disappointingly tough, leathery texture that took forever to chew. The dried out, rubbery mouthfeel of this cut was its downfall despite a pleasantly smoky, aromatic, and savory flavor profile.