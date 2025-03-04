You Probably Haven't Tried Polar's Best Seltzer Flavor Yet

Sipping on a bubbly beverage is one of life's many great pleasures. But, drinking syrupy soda is not the healthiest of habits. That's where flavored seltzers swoop in to save the day, offering the same crisp bubbles and satisfying flavors without any of the extra ingredients and sweeteners that could harm your health. Polar seltzers are an established brand and one you've probably seen on the shelves at your local grocery or liquor store. The brand makes a huge range of flavors — more than 20 if you're counting limited edition drops. Of the 20 regular flavor offerings, we thought the absolute best in the lineup was Polar's pineapple pomelo.

These fruit flavors are an interesting combo that is unique to the Polar brand. Even for someone who isn't typically fond of pineapple flavors, we found this one to be delightfully tropical. This Polar flavor strikes a perfectly harmonious balance between the citrusy pomelo and the sweet pineapple. Neither flavor overwhelmed the other, and the drinking experience was remarkably refreshing. Overall, this flavor is perfect for enjoying as a yummy drink by itself or for mixing into cocktails and mocktails.