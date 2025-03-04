You Probably Haven't Tried Polar's Best Seltzer Flavor Yet
Sipping on a bubbly beverage is one of life's many great pleasures. But, drinking syrupy soda is not the healthiest of habits. That's where flavored seltzers swoop in to save the day, offering the same crisp bubbles and satisfying flavors without any of the extra ingredients and sweeteners that could harm your health. Polar seltzers are an established brand and one you've probably seen on the shelves at your local grocery or liquor store. The brand makes a huge range of flavors — more than 20 if you're counting limited edition drops. Of the 20 regular flavor offerings, we thought the absolute best in the lineup was Polar's pineapple pomelo.
These fruit flavors are an interesting combo that is unique to the Polar brand. Even for someone who isn't typically fond of pineapple flavors, we found this one to be delightfully tropical. This Polar flavor strikes a perfectly harmonious balance between the citrusy pomelo and the sweet pineapple. Neither flavor overwhelmed the other, and the drinking experience was remarkably refreshing. Overall, this flavor is perfect for enjoying as a yummy drink by itself or for mixing into cocktails and mocktails.
What makes a seltzer?
If you aren't a bubbly water connoisseur the difference between club soda and seltzer — not to mention sparkling water and mineral water — can get a bit confusing. But, these drinks are indeed different. While both are manually carbonated, club soda has added minerals like potassium salts or sodium salts. Seltzer is just plain carbonated water with no added ingredients. It is a blank canvas for whatever kinds of flavors, essences, or alcohol you please, or it can be sipped alone. You might be most familiar with seltzer in the context of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages. Hard seltzers have boomed in popularity ever since White Claw came on the scene, and tons of other brands have also started making their own hard seltzers.
With brands like Polar making delicious and uniquely flavored regular seltzers, it can be super simple to craft your own DIY hard seltzer at home. Take your favorite Polar seltzer like the pineapple pomelo, a shot of vodka, gin, or white rum of your choice, and, voila. You can garnish with a slice of lemon, lime, orange, or a pomelo. If that combo is still a little too bland or liquor-forward for you, try adding a splash of fresh fruit juice. Fresh squeezed orange juice adds a delicate sweetness, pineapple juice obviously compliments the pineapple pomelo-flavored seltzer, and cherry juice adds an interesting kick of tartness.