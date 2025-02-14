20 Polar Seltzer Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

I am proud to be a New Englander — mostly due to the array of foods that we have in the region. I'm talking lobster rolls, New Haven-style pizza, and coffee milk (Rhode Island's state beverage, of course). But, I'm equally as proud to taste and enjoy products from companies that were born in New England — including Polar Beverages. The sparkling water company opened its doors in 1882 in Worcester (pronounced "wust-er," for anyone asking), Massachusetts. The brand has expanded its offerings from basic sparkling waters to a massive array of fun flavors, including seasonal and limited-edition varieties that I will pounce on every time I see them at my local grocery store.

While I won't discount the refreshing qualities of other sparkling water brands, including the likes of AHA and Waterloo, there's something to be said about the delicious, effervescent, and fun flavors that Polar has to offer its customers. I put my sparkling water allegiances aside to sample all of the non-limited-edition seltzers that Polar has to offer and ranked them from worst to best. I assumed the carbonation on all the beverages was the same, so I instead looked at factors like the brightness, balance, and strength of the flavors, as well as the uniqueness of the seltzer flavor itself.

