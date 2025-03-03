Does Texas Roadhouse Offer Military And Veteran Discounts?

Texas Roadhouse, the popular steakhouse chain known for its hand-cut steaks, tasty rolls, and iconic Legend Margaritas, regularly appears on lists of restaurants offering free Veterans Day meals for active duty military members and veterans. There's some confusion, however, about whether or not Texas Roadhouse offers year-round military and veteran discounts.

We contacted Texas Roadhouse Guest Relations via their online form and received a reply from Beatrice the same day. According to Beatrice, each Texas Roadhouse restaurant is individually owned and operated, so military discounts vary from restaurant to restaurant. She suggests that guests contact their Texas Roadhouse's management team directly to ask whether that location offers military and veteran discounts.

We did as Beatrice advised and contacted four Texas Roadhouse restaurants in different states to ask whether they offer military and veteran discounts. Three locations, in Maryland, Indiana, and Florida, offered military discounts. Two of these restaurants give military discounts of 10%. The employee who answered the phone at the third location didn't know what kind of military discount their restaurant offered. The Texas location we telephoned does not offer a military discount. Beatrice's suggestion — call the restaurant in advance — is definitely the way to go.

We also took a look at Reddit to learn more about military discounts at Texas Roadhouse. Reddit user Am3ricanTrooper reports a 10% discount at their local Texas Roadhouse, as does reddit_bad_me_good, a former Texas Roadhouse employee. Reddit users NeedzFoodBadly and TBRasc — another former employee — agree.