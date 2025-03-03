Does Texas Roadhouse Offer Military And Veteran Discounts?
Texas Roadhouse, the popular steakhouse chain known for its hand-cut steaks, tasty rolls, and iconic Legend Margaritas, regularly appears on lists of restaurants offering free Veterans Day meals for active duty military members and veterans. There's some confusion, however, about whether or not Texas Roadhouse offers year-round military and veteran discounts.
We contacted Texas Roadhouse Guest Relations via their online form and received a reply from Beatrice the same day. According to Beatrice, each Texas Roadhouse restaurant is individually owned and operated, so military discounts vary from restaurant to restaurant. She suggests that guests contact their Texas Roadhouse's management team directly to ask whether that location offers military and veteran discounts.
We did as Beatrice advised and contacted four Texas Roadhouse restaurants in different states to ask whether they offer military and veteran discounts. Three locations, in Maryland, Indiana, and Florida, offered military discounts. Two of these restaurants give military discounts of 10%. The employee who answered the phone at the third location didn't know what kind of military discount their restaurant offered. The Texas location we telephoned does not offer a military discount. Beatrice's suggestion — call the restaurant in advance — is definitely the way to go.
We also took a look at Reddit to learn more about military discounts at Texas Roadhouse. Reddit user Am3ricanTrooper reports a 10% discount at their local Texas Roadhouse, as does reddit_bad_me_good, a former Texas Roadhouse employee. Reddit users NeedzFoodBadly and TBRasc — another former employee — agree.
How Texas Roadhouse supports veterans
Texas Roadhouse is known for its commitment to supporting veterans. Each year on Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse offers veterans a free meal (there are 10 meals to choose from), or a voucher for a free meal that can be used anytime from Veterans Day through May 31 of the following year. This is a great deal any way you look at it, and the voucher option offers veterans flexibility. Veterans must present proof of military service, such as a military ID card or discharge papers, to claim their free meal.
Texas Roadhouse has a long-standing national partnership with Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit that builds houses for severely injured veterans. To date, Texas Roadhouse and Homes For Our Troops have built over 300 specially adapted homes for injured post-9/11 veterans.
Individual Texas Roadhouse locations also support veterans by donating gift cards and hosting fundraisers for groups that support veterans. Recent examples include donations of gift cards to Veterans' Outreach in Warren, Ohio, and the Danbury, Connecticut, Department of Veterans Affairs. The West Monroe, Louisiana, Texas Roadhouse donated 10 percent of participating guests' checks on a specific fundraising day to Walk In My Boots LLC, a nonprofit that helps veterans share their stories and works with local businesses to assist and educate them.