How To Pack Candy In Your Carry-On, According To TSA

Most air travelers know that they can't bring large quantities of liquids, gels, or aerosols into the airplane cabin. When it comes to food, however, it's hard to remember what you can pack in your carry-on.

If you're planning to bring candy with you, don't worry. You can pack it in your carry-on, per the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations. This is helpful, as packing candy, especially chocolate, in your checked bag can put your sweet treats at risk of melting or freezing, depending on the weather at your destination.

Take precautions as you put candy in your carry-on. TSA officers use sophisticated imaging technology to screen hand luggage. Solid foods, including candy, can sometimes obstruct the TSA officer's ability to see the other items in your carry-on. If this happens, the screening officer might pull your bag and hand-search it.

To avoid this situation, organize your carry-on so that all the candy and other food items you are packing are in the same area. Ideally, place them inside a bag so the screening officer can pull them out if extra screening is required. Position your candy so heavier objects in your carry-on won't crush it, even if the bag is turned upside-down. If your candy is particularly delicate, place it, in its original packaging, inside another container to protect it. A box will work, but a clear-sided plastic container will allow the screening agent to see the candy inside.