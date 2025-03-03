How To Pack Candy In Your Carry-On, According To TSA
Most air travelers know that they can't bring large quantities of liquids, gels, or aerosols into the airplane cabin. When it comes to food, however, it's hard to remember what you can pack in your carry-on.
If you're planning to bring candy with you, don't worry. You can pack it in your carry-on, per the United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations. This is helpful, as packing candy, especially chocolate, in your checked bag can put your sweet treats at risk of melting or freezing, depending on the weather at your destination.
Take precautions as you put candy in your carry-on. TSA officers use sophisticated imaging technology to screen hand luggage. Solid foods, including candy, can sometimes obstruct the TSA officer's ability to see the other items in your carry-on. If this happens, the screening officer might pull your bag and hand-search it.
To avoid this situation, organize your carry-on so that all the candy and other food items you are packing are in the same area. Ideally, place them inside a bag so the screening officer can pull them out if extra screening is required. Position your candy so heavier objects in your carry-on won't crush it, even if the bag is turned upside-down. If your candy is particularly delicate, place it, in its original packaging, inside another container to protect it. A box will work, but a clear-sided plastic container will allow the screening agent to see the candy inside.
Types of candy prohibited by the TSA
To be sure you're following the latest TSA regulations, search for "candy" on the MyTSA app's "Can I Bring?" page or the TSA website's "What Can I Bring?" page. As of this writing, you can pack candy in either your checked bag or your carry-on.
Tasting Table spoke with a TSA agent about bringing candy through airport security. While it's true that candy is permitted in your carry-on, there are a couple of situations where your candy might not be allowed through the checkpoint.
Due to the restriction on liquids, gels, and aerosols, gel candy, such as Ooze Tube, can only go through the checkpoint if it's in a tube that is no larger than 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters in capacity. Ooze Tube is sold in 4-ounce tubes, so it can't go through the checkpoint.
Candy that is shaped like a prohibited item, such as a gun, grenade, or ninja star, might not be allowed through the checkpoint. Typically, a supervisor has to look at the candy and make the decision to allow it through. This process will take extra time. You're better off leaving your chocolate guns and candy spray grenades at home.
Tip: Avoid joking about bombs or firearms while at the checkpoint. Never make threats, even in jest, during the security screening process. TSA officers will assume you are serious, and you may face legal consequences.