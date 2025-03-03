The Starbucks Breakfast Staple That's Surprisingly Not Very Keto-Friendly

If you're following a keto diet, then you likely know how limited your daily carbs are. While it might appear that Starbucks has some keto-friendly (and gluten-free) options on the menu, it's time to reconsider your morning breakfast run. Though egg bites might seem like a decent option when you glance over the menu, you'll likely find that it's better to grab one of the other 20 keto fast food options that won't ruin your diet.

All of Starbucks' egg bites pack protein — but a generous helping of carbs too. The bacon and gruyere egg bites contain 9 grams of carbs and 19 grams of protein making it the best (though still not spectacular) option for those seeking a state of ketosis. The egg white and roasted red pepper bites as well as kale and mushroom egg bites have 11 grams of carbs each, though the former has 12 grams of protein while the latter has 15 grams. Unfortunately, other breakfast options like the yogurt parfait and wraps have far more — 30 to 50 grams of carbs.