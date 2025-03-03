The Starbucks Breakfast Staple That's Surprisingly Not Very Keto-Friendly
If you're following a keto diet, then you likely know how limited your daily carbs are. While it might appear that Starbucks has some keto-friendly (and gluten-free) options on the menu, it's time to reconsider your morning breakfast run. Though egg bites might seem like a decent option when you glance over the menu, you'll likely find that it's better to grab one of the other 20 keto fast food options that won't ruin your diet.
All of Starbucks' egg bites pack protein — but a generous helping of carbs too. The bacon and gruyere egg bites contain 9 grams of carbs and 19 grams of protein making it the best (though still not spectacular) option for those seeking a state of ketosis. The egg white and roasted red pepper bites as well as kale and mushroom egg bites have 11 grams of carbs each, though the former has 12 grams of protein while the latter has 15 grams. Unfortunately, other breakfast options like the yogurt parfait and wraps have far more — 30 to 50 grams of carbs.
This ingredient is why the bites aren't keto
The main cause of this is that all of the egg bites are made with cottage cheese as the top ingredient (or second ingredient in the egg white version). But why doesn't cottage cheese align with your keto lifestyle? It's all about the high amount of carbs cottage cheese contains. If the breakfast egg bites was made with primarily eggs and its mix-ins, the egg bites would likely become a keto-friendly option. Instead, you'll likely be better off keeping a great tasting snack bar on hand.
So, don't hesitate to head to Starbucks for your cup of coffee, just know that it's better to steer clear of its breakfast items if you don't want to go off-diet or use up a lot of the day's carbs early on. Instead, try visiting another fast food chain that offers more keto-friendly options. Don't forget to check the ingredient list and nutrition facts before ordering the next time you visit a drive through.