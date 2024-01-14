Why Cottage Cheese Won't Align With Your Keto Lifestyle

When switching to the keto diet — a low-carb, high-fat meal plan — protein becomes a larger part of your meals. Fattier foods like dairy and red meat often become a priority, with cheese being a prominent way to increase your fat intake. While opting for high-protein cheeses like cottage cheese may seem like a good idea, the cheese doesn't actually fall under the keto umbrella.

At the center of the keto diet is an emphasis on fat rather than carbs. With your body running on a small amount of carbs, it'll start to rely on protein and fat for energy, allowing you to lose weight via a process called ketosis. Since one of the benefits of the keto diet is weight loss, it's important to be picky about the dairy you consume if you want to see results. Thanks to its high amount of protein and low calorie count, cottage cheese is a popular choice for nutrient-rich diets.

However, it contains more carbs than the keto diet permits. On the diet, your carb intake should be around 20-50 grams per day. One cup of cottage cheese alone contains around eight grams of carbohydrates, which adds up at the end of the day. Additionally, it doesn't have the highest fat levels; one cup has around nine grams of fat, which is low compared to higher-fat cheeses.