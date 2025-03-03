How To Get Half-Priced Meals At The IKEA Food Court (And When To Go) In Early 2025
Not only is IKEA known for its sleek, easy-to-build furniture, it's also beloved for its Swedish food court that keeps shoppers fed as they navigate the massive, maze-like store. Truly, an IKEA trip is not complete until you grab a bite to eat — everybody knows that. Though the menu is already affordably-priced, you can save even more money on IKEA's meals this spring since the food court is offering exclusive discounts every day of the week (and on weekends as well). You can take advantage of these discounts through the end of April, but only if you're a member of IKEA Family.
You've heard of meatless Mondays, well now you can have them at IKEA. Every Monday, plates of meat-free balls cost only $3, which is quite a steal. On Tuesdays, you'll get adult entrees for half the price. Then on Wednesday, two entrees from the kids' menu will come free alongside your adult one. The age limit for the kiddos is 12 years and they do need to be present in order for you to claim this deal. Seniors can enjoy a 20% discount on adult entrees on Thursdays, which is a great gesture, considering how food inflation is affecting the health of older adults. All of the offerings that are available Monday through Thursday are valid until April 30.
Fridays and weekends at the IKEA food court
As for lovers of the iconic meatballs (which aren't actually Swedish), Fridays and weekends are for you. From Friday to Sunday, any meatball entree comes with a second one for half the price — including meat-free meatballs, if that's your preference. The only limitation is that the second meal cannot have a higher regular price than the first. This same discount also applies to desserts: Friday through Sunday, the second dessert comes with a 50% discount. These two particular offerings are only available from February 21 to March 17.
Saturdays have an additional discount going for morning shoppers — 50% off breakfast until April 30. So now you can grab your Swedish crêpes (just one of the delicious pancakes from around the world) or heart-shaped waffles at a lower price than any other day. However, this offer doesn't apply to the IKEAs located in the following cities: Carson, Burbank, San Diego, Costa Mesa, Covina, San Francisco, Memphis, and Orlando. If you're hailing from one of those cities, let our sweet and savory waffle recipes get you through your Saturday morning before you take off for IKEA.