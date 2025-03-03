How To Get Half-Priced Meals At The IKEA Food Court (And When To Go) In Early 2025

Not only is IKEA known for its sleek, easy-to-build furniture, it's also beloved for its Swedish food court that keeps shoppers fed as they navigate the massive, maze-like store. Truly, an IKEA trip is not complete until you grab a bite to eat — everybody knows that. Though the menu is already affordably-priced, you can save even more money on IKEA's meals this spring since the food court is offering exclusive discounts every day of the week (and on weekends as well). You can take advantage of these discounts through the end of April, but only if you're a member of IKEA Family.

You've heard of meatless Mondays, well now you can have them at IKEA. Every Monday, plates of meat-free balls cost only $3, which is quite a steal. On Tuesdays, you'll get adult entrees for half the price. Then on Wednesday, two entrees from the kids' menu will come free alongside your adult one. The age limit for the kiddos is 12 years and they do need to be present in order for you to claim this deal. Seniors can enjoy a 20% discount on adult entrees on Thursdays, which is a great gesture, considering how food inflation is affecting the health of older adults. All of the offerings that are available Monday through Thursday are valid until April 30.