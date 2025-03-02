Dunkin's Sourdough Bread Is Actually Pretty Unique - Here's Why
Sourdough is the darling of the bread-baking world and for just cause. Its complex, naturally fermented flavor that bursts from a stretchy, yeasted dough makes it a favorite among professional and home bakers alike. You'd never expect to find this delicate, time-intensive dough in a fast food chain like Dunkin', but according to Josh Gomez, a Dunkin's Research and Development Manager, the sourdough you're eating at Dunkin' is 100% authentic. Cultivated from a "true" sourdough starter and not a powder or flavoring agent like some other grab-and-go spots may use, the sourdough used in Dunkin's breakfast sandwiches adds an extra dimension of slightly tangy bite and a satisfyingly chewy texture. Gomez says the sourdough starter he created for the Dunkin' brand is specially formulated to pair with other offerings, such as Avocado Toast and Grilled Cheese Melts.
It can be difficult to figure out which breakfast spots use true sourdough starters, especially because this isn't something you'd find on the ingredients list. Some places, including Dunkin' and Panera, proudly advertise their use of a sourdough starter on their websites, while other companies, such as Starbucks or McDonald's, don't mention it. McDonald's at least lists its buns as "sourdough-style," which tips the cap on its authenticity — that is to say, it's not authentic at all.
Dunkin' sourdough starter's adorable roots
Anyone who has taken the time to make and maintain a sourdough starter knows that it's kind of like adding a new member to the family. You have to keep it alive by feeding it daily until it's strong enough and ready to bake. Some people keep their sourdough starters in their fridge and feed them weekly for years. The fact that the team at Dunkin' was able to take this intimate process and blow it up to a large scale across thousands of locations is pretty impressive.
According to Josh Gomez, the sourdough he created for Dunkin's sandwiches was started about 13 years ago and is still in use to this very day. Gomez says, "Traditionally, you are supposed to name your sourdough starter — I named mine "Baby Bird" because it truly needed to be fed like a baby bird." Gomez had Dunkin' Culinary Lab team members feeding and looking after the sourdough starter when he had to travel for work. The next time you enjoy a sourdough sandwich at Dunkin', make sure to send out a quiet "thank you" to Baby Bird.