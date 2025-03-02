Dunkin's Sourdough Bread Is Actually Pretty Unique - Here's Why

Sourdough is the darling of the bread-baking world and for just cause. Its complex, naturally fermented flavor that bursts from a stretchy, yeasted dough makes it a favorite among professional and home bakers alike. You'd never expect to find this delicate, time-intensive dough in a fast food chain like Dunkin', but according to Josh Gomez, a Dunkin's Research and Development Manager, the sourdough you're eating at Dunkin' is 100% authentic. Cultivated from a "true" sourdough starter and not a powder or flavoring agent like some other grab-and-go spots may use, the sourdough used in Dunkin's breakfast sandwiches adds an extra dimension of slightly tangy bite and a satisfyingly chewy texture. Gomez says the sourdough starter he created for the Dunkin' brand is specially formulated to pair with other offerings, such as Avocado Toast and Grilled Cheese Melts.

It can be difficult to figure out which breakfast spots use true sourdough starters, especially because this isn't something you'd find on the ingredients list. Some places, including Dunkin' and Panera, proudly advertise their use of a sourdough starter on their websites, while other companies, such as Starbucks or McDonald's, don't mention it. McDonald's at least lists its buns as "sourdough-style," which tips the cap on its authenticity — that is to say, it's not authentic at all.