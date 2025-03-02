The Shortcut Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Totally Avoids

Everyone has their limits, including celebrity chefs. For instance, Lidia Bastianich refuses to add cilantro to her recipes because, to her, it tastes like soap. And Alton Brown never recommends butter for popping popcorn because he prefers ghee. So, it should come as no surprise that Emeril Lagasse also has a food he avoids at all costs. The "bam" chef has drawn a line in the sand, confessing to Grub Street that while he isn't above buying chicken stock from time to time, he will never use salted bouillons. "I draw the line at salted bouillons; I'd never do that!" he proclaimed.

You may be among those who said, "Amen," and crossed yourself at Lagasse's admission; however, if you like to use bouillon cubes, you might be asking, "Why?" It's a good question and to be fair, bouillon, which is made using dehydrated meat or vegetable stock, is full of sodium. When one cube of this convenience stock is prepared with water, a single serving contains approximately 42% of the recommended daily allowance of salt. Some brands even contain MSG. So, while it is generally a cheaper option for a pocketbook on a tight budget, it's not necessarily the best option for your health — or your tastebuds.