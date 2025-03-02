Kitchen Vs Kitchenette: What's The Difference?
Ever gone house or apartment-browsing and stumbled across listings that noted a "compact kitchen" or "kitchenette" on the property? While it's pretty obvious that these terms refer to some sort of smaller-scale kitchen setup, you may be wondering what exactly sets a kitchenette apart from a full-fledged kitchen. As it turns out, there's more to it than just square footage!
A kitchen is pretty easy to recognize when you step into one: spacious countertops, an abundance of cabinets, and plenty of room for full-sized appliances that you can use to make any meal you just found in a cookbook. These complete cooking spaces are typically found in houses and upscale apartments where room isn't at a premium.
Kitchenettes, by contrast, are essentially scaled-down kitchens. It'd still typically come stocked with appliances, but the compact or countertop versions instead. They're also marked by limited storage and modest counter space. It may sound stifling, but that's actually the main draw of kitchenettes — they're perfect for studios and small homes where every square foot counts. But the differences go beyond just that. To truly understand what makes each cooking space unique (and what best fits your needs), we need to dive deeper into their specific features, benefits, and the lifestyles that they best accommodate.
Kitchenettes are built for compactness and convenience
When you don't have the luxury of space, a kitchenette is what you get. Most kitchenettes are around 80 square feet or less — there are some that are smaller than walk-in pantries. And yet, despite their size, a properly designed kitchenette should be able to accommodate all of the absolute essentials that you need to cook up a meal. That means a sink, a mini-fridge, and a small cooktop built into modest counters accompanied by minimal cabinets or open shelving.
If you've just moved into a new place equipped with a kitchenette, the good news is that you do have options to expand its functionality a little. An electric kettle, a budget toaster oven, or an air fryer that we ranked highly all make for good additions to your tiny cooking nook. The main limitation, though, is that there's rarely enough room for full-sized appliances like a standard oven or dishwasher.
On the plus side, kitchenettes are way cheaper than full kitchens and super easy to clean since they're so small. If you're living solo or you're not big on cooking anyway, a kitchenette might be just fine for your needs. But if you have a big family or love to cook, a kitchenette might feel a bit cramped; in that case, a proper kitchen is the better choice if it's within your means.
Kitchens remain the heart of the home
80-plus square feet, plenty of countertop spaces for chopping and mixing, cabinets for all of your assorted spices, and all the room you need to fit any appliance you might want, be it a big fridge, real oven, dishwashers, you name it; perfect if you love to cook or have a bunch of hungry people to feed. And if you're lucky, you may even find one with a built-in island or breakfast bar to pull double-duty as a casual dining spot.
And if you're the type to subscribe to a ton of interior design mags, a full-sized kitchen will be the perfect playground. Fancy those beautiful hardwood floors? Do it. Eyeing some of the best electric ranges? Plenty of room in here! Unlike a cramped kitchenette, you've got the freedom to move around and really make the space your own. But all of this awesome comes with a literal price tag. Full kitchens jack up rent or home prices, and renovating one can cost a small fortune. Plus, more space means more cleaning (yikes).
When it comes down to choosing between a kitchenette or full kitchen, you've got to weigh size, functionality, cost, and convenience. Only you know what works for your life, but here's our two cents: simply pick the space that makes feeding yourself and your family as easy and convenient as possible. If it's put to good use, even a small kitchenette can feel like the heart of the home!