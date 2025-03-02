The Coffee Pod Flavor Nespresso Is Missing From Its Lineup
Regardless of the type of Nespresso machine you have, you'll find a seemingly endless amount of coffee pod options on their website. You'll find flavored pods, from sweet vanilla to peppermint, and single origin pods coming from El Salvador, Colombia, and more. There's one category of coffee that customers would love to see, though: fruit-flavored pods.
The company has debuted some fruity flavors in the past, such as Infiniment Fruité (a smooth raspberry offering from their special collection with Pierre Hermé) and Forest Fruit (a wild berry medley). Both of these pods earned rave reviews. Since then, the closest Nespresso has come to another fruity pod is the limited-edition Orange Blossom & Citrus. Don't get confused, though — this pod is all floral and no fruit. It's perplexing why, with such high demand, there isn't a permanent fruit pod, but there are other ways to get your fruity coffee fix with or without your Nespresso machine.
Make fruity coffee drinks at home
You could swap your Nespresso for a good ol' coffee pot and buy fruit-flavored coffee beans, as many coffee companies now sell them. New England Coffee Company's Blueberry Cobbler grounds are a good choice; though unlikely, blueberry is one of coffee's best flavor pairings.
Another way to infuse fruit into your morning cup of Joe is to make a homemade syrup with your fruit of choice — raspberry, blueberry, or even strawberry could be delish. Coffee syrups can be made by simmering fruit with water and sweetener for about 10 minutes, then straining the mixture to extract only the smooth, now-flavored liquid. Another, perhaps easier, method is to blend some fruit into milk, strain the milk, and use that in your lattes.
If you don't want such a bold flavor, try a light roast cold brew coffee to get naturally fruity notes from the beans. Specifically, Nespresso's Solelio pods are described as fruity and lightly-bodied.