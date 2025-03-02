The Coffee Pod Flavor Nespresso Is Missing From Its Lineup

Regardless of the type of Nespresso machine you have, you'll find a seemingly endless amount of coffee pod options on their website. You'll find flavored pods, from sweet vanilla to peppermint, and single origin pods coming from El Salvador, Colombia, and more. There's one category of coffee that customers would love to see, though: fruit-flavored pods.

The company has debuted some fruity flavors in the past, such as Infiniment Fruité (a smooth raspberry offering from their special collection with Pierre Hermé) and Forest Fruit (a wild berry medley). Both of these pods earned rave reviews. Since then, the closest Nespresso has come to another fruity pod is the limited-edition Orange Blossom & Citrus. Don't get confused, though — this pod is all floral and no fruit. It's perplexing why, with such high demand, there isn't a permanent fruit pod, but there are other ways to get your fruity coffee fix with or without your Nespresso machine.