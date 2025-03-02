How To Exit Cleaning Mode On Your Nespresso Machine
Descaling the interior of your Nespresso machine ensures that it performs at its best, produces quality coffees, and stays in tip-top condition so you can make cappuccinos, lattes, and espressos that sing. But if you've safely kick-started your machine's descaling function for the first time and don't know how to exit cleaning mode, we've got you covered.
Nespresso has a range of coffee machines, such as the Vertuo Pop, Creatista, Next, and Lattissima, and each one has a slightly different method to exit cleaning mode. For example, to exit descaling mode on a Nespresso U machine, you'll need to press and hold all three cup buttons on the very top until you hear a short beep (it should take about three seconds). For the Vertuo Plus, you'll need to press and hold the button and lever at the same time for three seconds until the light turns green. If you're using the compact Nespresso Essenza Mini, press the two cup buttons on the top for five seconds and the blinking speed will slow until the lights become steady.
As always it's best to refer to your particular machine's user guide for specific guidance but if you've lost it, remember that there's a QR code on the side of the descaling kit that you can scan. This will lead you to a step-by-step tutorial on descaling your Nespresso coffee machine.
Clean your coffee machine every three months
Nespresso recommends that you descale your coffee machine every three months or after every 300 capsules used, depending on which comes first. You should always use a descaling kit that's formulated specifically for Nespresso machines as other varieties of descaler that contain vinegar could damage your appliance. Also bear in mind that descaling solution can discolor surfaces so be sure to put a cloth under your coffee machine to safeguard your countertop.
Limescale build up in coffee machines is a problem because it can alter the pH level of the water in your tank, which can make beverages taste bitter or give them a metallic tang. If you live in a particularly hard water area, the minerals in the water can solidify in the machine and these deposits can prevent it from heating properly or even block the pipes. Cleaning your machine will result in coffees that have a richer flavor and smoother texture, which is perfect if you like your cup of Joe to be creamy and intense. Not sure whether it's time to clean your machine? Simply take a look at your next coffee. If there are small deposits floating on the surface, you should give your machine a thorough descale. Rinsing your Nespresso machine weekly with clean water can help to reduce limescale build-up in between deeper cleans.