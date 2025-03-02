How To Exit Cleaning Mode On Your Nespresso Machine

Descaling the interior of your Nespresso machine ensures that it performs at its best, produces quality coffees, and stays in tip-top condition so you can make cappuccinos, lattes, and espressos that sing. But if you've safely kick-started your machine's descaling function for the first time and don't know how to exit cleaning mode, we've got you covered.

Nespresso has a range of coffee machines, such as the Vertuo Pop, Creatista, Next, and Lattissima, and each one has a slightly different method to exit cleaning mode. For example, to exit descaling mode on a Nespresso U machine, you'll need to press and hold all three cup buttons on the very top until you hear a short beep (it should take about three seconds). For the Vertuo Plus, you'll need to press and hold the button and lever at the same time for three seconds until the light turns green. If you're using the compact Nespresso Essenza Mini, press the two cup buttons on the top for five seconds and the blinking speed will slow until the lights become steady.

As always it's best to refer to your particular machine's user guide for specific guidance but if you've lost it, remember that there's a QR code on the side of the descaling kit that you can scan. This will lead you to a step-by-step tutorial on descaling your Nespresso coffee machine.